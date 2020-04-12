SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Coverage Initiated at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.94.

SITE Centers stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $237,704 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

