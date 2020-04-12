Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Barclays

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target cut by Barclays from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.90 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 9.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

