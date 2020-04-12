Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Barrington Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIRI. Barclays dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.90 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.