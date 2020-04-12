Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,818,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $193,617,000 after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,387,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,504,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,145,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 249,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

