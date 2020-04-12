Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT Lowered to $62.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIGI. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

