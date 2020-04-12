Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Roth Capital

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Smart Global from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of SGH opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $617.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Smart Global has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $39.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Smart Global’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Smart Global will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Smart Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Smart Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Smart Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

