Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGH. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital cut Smart Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Shares of SGH stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.71 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 270,842 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after acquiring an additional 261,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global during the first quarter worth $7,757,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.