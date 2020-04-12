KeyCorp Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $18.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.81.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 3.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,624,219.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $101,273.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,287 shares of company stock worth $4,514,920. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 983,001 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,006,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 129,783 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 184,546 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

