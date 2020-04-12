Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.81.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $101,273.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,920. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 184,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

