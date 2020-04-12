Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SELB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $10,943,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares during the period.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.