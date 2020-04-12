PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get PPD alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. PPD has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.64.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $7,235,000.00.

PPD Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPD (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.