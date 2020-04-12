Zacks Investment Research Lowers Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $97,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,694.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,393 shares in the company, valued at $687,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,302 shares of company stock worth $92,836. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

