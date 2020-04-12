ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFBS. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.27.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at $861,291.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

