Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SFST. ValuEngine lowered Southern First Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.23. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 25.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Ellison purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $97,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,694.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,302 shares of company stock worth $92,836 over the last 90 days. 8.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

