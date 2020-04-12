Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCVL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

SCVL opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $40.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 83,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

