ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered ScanSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of SCSC opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $797,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $42,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $468,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $16,485,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after acquiring an additional 208,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after acquiring an additional 127,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 85,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

