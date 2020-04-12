SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 million, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 1,254.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 1,343.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.