BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $105.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.