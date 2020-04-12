AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $950.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1,070.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,175.00 to $1,000.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,168.80.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $940.83 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $942.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1,089.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 63.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,333,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,996,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in AutoZone by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

