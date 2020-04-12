BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $339,000 in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.07. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Steris’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

