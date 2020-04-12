UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,689 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 46,554 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 107,865 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of HP opened at $19.18 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 276.97 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

