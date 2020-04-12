BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of ALL opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.46. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.