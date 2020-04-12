BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,241,000 after purchasing an additional 940,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $48.81 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.59.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

