State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFG opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

