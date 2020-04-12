Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 30th

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $57.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EGBN. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

