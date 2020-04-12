Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.87. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,011.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Dividend History for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 30th
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 30th
Winnebago Industries, Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th
Winnebago Industries, Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Godaddy Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Godaddy Inc
City Holding Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57
City Holding Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57
HeartBout Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days
HeartBout Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days
Menlo One Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges
Menlo One Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report