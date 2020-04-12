Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.87. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,011.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

