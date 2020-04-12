City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

City has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. City has a payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect City to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.70. City has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that City will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

