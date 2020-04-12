TaaS Price Up 26.8% This Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00006198 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Liqui. During the last week, TaaS has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $203.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.02706251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00202836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

