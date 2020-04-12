NavCoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $5.49 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $111,804.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003932 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00043744 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,368,101 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and cfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

