DAV Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $86,345.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $85,088.00 and $86,345.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $24.43 and $33.94. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00618345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00058404 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006168 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008417 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94, $18.94, $10.39, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.