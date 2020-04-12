SaluS Reaches Market Cap of $4.73 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $3,967.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00068205 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033345 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00058404 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,831.90 or 0.99653762 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001501 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

