Chronologic (DAY) Trading 35.6% Higher Over Last Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $143,633.26 and $618.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.02706251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00202836 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,231,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,569 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

