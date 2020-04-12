Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.13.

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $167.93 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $193.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 370,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,317,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $1,662,562.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,581,659.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,908 shares of company stock valued at $43,118,975 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

