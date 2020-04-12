Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NYSE CLI opened at $17.05 on Friday. Mack Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

