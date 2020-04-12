Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TH. Northland Securities lowered shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 45,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $74,870.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of TH stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.39 million.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

