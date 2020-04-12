Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have commented on KZR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kezar Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

KZR stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $148.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

In related news, CFO Marc Belsky acquired 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,152.00. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 3,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,880,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,980,460 shares of company stock worth $10,421,380. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

