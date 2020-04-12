Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

BBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of BBCP opened at $2.80 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

