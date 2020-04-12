Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) to Post -$0.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.98). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.43) to ($3.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($4.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zymeworks.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

