Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) to Post -$0.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.98). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.43) to ($3.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($4.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zymeworks.
ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ZYME stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.
