Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.30). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,564.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

In other news, Director Adam Koppel bought 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the third quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aptinyx by 204.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 72,392 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptinyx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

APTX stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.83. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

