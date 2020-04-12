Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.57). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.03.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

