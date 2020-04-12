Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 7,345.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $267.84 million, a PE ratio of -502.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

