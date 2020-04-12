$0.71 EPS Expected for Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Changyou.Com.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.53. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Changyou.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYOU. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NASDAQ:CYOU opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.74. Changyou.Com has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYOU. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,060,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 763,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Changyou.Com by 122.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 455,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Changyou.Com by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 389,292 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Changyou.Com by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 110,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

