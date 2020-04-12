BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 220 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.22.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $370.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The company has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.