Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BKK stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

