Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ceridian HCM worth $21,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after purchasing an additional 223,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $888,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $79.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

