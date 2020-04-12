Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,513 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of FirstCash worth $21,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $78.14 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $106.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.