Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.34-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $373.06-373.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.43 million.Qiagen also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.34-0.35 EPS.

QGEN stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. Qiagen has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $43.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Commerzbank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.54.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.