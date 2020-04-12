BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,191.28% and a negative return on equity of 423.10%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

BioCardia stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCDA. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

