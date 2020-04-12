John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.805-1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

Shares of JW/A stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of John Wiley & Sons from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals; and related content and services. It also publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the Web through the Literatum platform.

