Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Tenaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised shares of Tenaris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Tenaris stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 150,242 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109,958 shares during the last quarter. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

